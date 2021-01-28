BENTON — Morgan B. Garner, 68 of Benton, passed away Monday, Jan. 25, 2021, at his home surrounded by family.
Born Friday, May 23, 1952, in Buchanan, Tennessee, he was the son of the late Rufus M. Garner and the late Martha Helen (Merrill) Garner. He retired after 24 years of service as a fork truck operator for Fisher-Price Toys and Mattel, Inc. in Murray.
Surviving are his wife of 27 years, Brenda (York) Garner of Benton; daughter, Vickie Russell, husband Lucky of Booneville, Mississippi; sons, Shane Garner of Murray, Clifton Garner, wife Beverly of Murray; stepsons, David Gardner, wife Laura of Benton and Daniel Gardner of Benton; brother, Chester Garner, wife Ruby of Murray; sisters, Nancy Brandon, husband Joe of Murray, Fronie Eldridge of Murray, and Vickie Reed, husband Butch of Murray; grandchildren, Danial Garner of Ecru, Mississippi, Victoria Perez, husband Carlos of New Albany, Mississippi, Cierra Garner of Paris, Tennessee, Dakota Garner of Murray, Blake Garner of Kirksey, Emily Garner of Kirksey, Jayna Garner of Kirksey, Scarlett Gardner of Benton, Savannah Gardner of Benton, and Hunter Gardner of Benton; four great-grandchildren also survive.
He was preceded in death by his parents; son, James Morgan Garner; brothers, Odell Garner, Sims Garner, Henry Garner, Ernest Garner, Leonard Garner, Enloe Garner, and Hastel Garner; sisters, Mary Sue McKinney and Polly Payne.
Funeral services will be held Thursday, Jan. 28, 2021, at 2 p.m. in the chapel of the Collier Funeral Home. Rev. James Stom will officiate. Interment will follow the service in the Hamlet Cemetery, Benton.
The family will receive friends from noon until the funeral hour at 2 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 28, 2021, at Collier Funeral Home.
The family asks that memorial contributions be made to the Hamlet Cemetery Fund, c/o Cindy Rose, 1725 Dunn Cemetery Road, Benton, KY 42025.
