Monty Thompson, 75, of Paducah, Kentucky, passed away at 8:50 a.m. Friday, Feb. 19, 2021, at his residence. He was born on Oct. 12, 1945, in Paducah to the late Noble Thompson and Perna Doom Thompson.
Monty was retired from Bell South Telephone Company as a lineman and repair technician. He was a member of St. Thomas More Catholic Church, American Legion and the AT&T Telephone Pioneers. He served in the United States Army during the Vietnam War.
Monty is survived by his wife of 36 years, Peggy Thompson; daughters, Shanna Anderson and husband, David, of Paducah, and Sandy Maritz and husband, JP of Strasburg, Pennsylvania; sons, Thomas Cross and fiancée, Stephanie Sheppard of Golconda, Illinois, and Scott Cross and wife, Darcy, of Craryville, New York; sister, Peggy Winn of Paducah; nine grandchildren; nine great grandchildren; several nieces, nephews, cousins and his beloved dog, Benny.
He was preceded in death by his brother, Larry Dale Thompson, and his parents.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 23, 2021, at Milner & Orr Funeral Home of Paducah with Rev. Al Bremer and Rev. Zack Browning officiating. Burial will military honors will follow at Mt. Carmel Cemetery.
Visitation will be held from 5 p.m. until 7 p.m. on Monday, Feb. 22, 2021, at Milner & Orr Funeral Home of Paducah.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions to, St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105; or to the American Cancer Society, 952 Fairview Ave., Suite 4, Bowling Green, KY 42101.
We appreciate your help in maintaining state mandated COVID-19 restrictions. This includes wearing a mask and maintaining the minimum 6 feet of distancing within our facility at all times.
During this difficult time of COVID-19, you may show your support by joining the “Hugs from Home” program where your message will be attached to a balloon in the chapel to remind the family of your love and support. Please go to www.milnerandorr.com to send a hug.
You may leave a message of sympathy and light a candle at www.milnerandorr.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.