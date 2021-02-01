Montie Hammonds

GRAND RIVERS — Montie “Marty” Hammonds, 81, of Grand Rivers, died Saturday, Jan. 30, 2021, at Ray & Kay Eckstein Hospice Center.
He was a member of Grand Rivers Baptist Church.
He is survived by his wife of 52 years, Gayle Watkins Hammonds; his daughter, Crystal Gayle Hammonds of Grand Rivers; one sister, Ethyl Woodard of Cadiz; and one brother, Howard Hammonds of Hopkinsville.
He was preceded in death by his son, Stephen Ray Hammonds; one sister, Mary Hammonds; three brothers, Arthur Hammonds, Jimmy Hammonds and Clarence “Tootle” Hammonds; and his parents, Tandy and Mary Minico Perry Hammonds.
Arrangements are being handled by Filbeck-Cann Funeral Home of Milner & Orr.
A private graveside service will be held at Dixon Cemetery with Bro. Mark Gill officiating.
During this difficult time of COVID-19, you may show your support by joining the “Hugs from Home’’ program where your message will be attached to a balloon in the chapel to remind the family of your love and support. To share a hug or leave a message for the family please go to www.filbeckandcann.com.
We appreciate your help in maintaining state mandated COVID-19 restrictions. This includes wearing a mask and maintaining the minimum 6 feet of distancing within our facility at all times.
