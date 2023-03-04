FANCY FARM — Monica Thomas Carrico, 63, of Fancy Farm, passed away on Thursday, March 2, 2023, at Jackson Purchase Medical Center in Mayfield.
Monica was born in Cincinnati, Ohio, on May 23, 1959, to the late Joseph and Jeanene Russel Thomas. She was a member of St. Jerome Catholic Church in Fancy Farm.
Monica worked for many years as a physical therapy assistant, most recently with Lourdes Home Health. She loved to work in her flower beds and tend to her tomato plants, where she grew tomatoes to sell at local markets.
Monica was also a big outdoorsman who loved to hunt in her younger years. She will be remembered by her family as being the most loving wife, mother and grandmother.
Monica is survived by her husband of 45 years, Mike Carrico of Fancy Farm; a daughter, Jailynn (Grant) Terry of Bardwell; three sons, Aaron (Jennifer) Carrico of Fancy Farm, Ben (Alissa) Carrico of Mayfield and Trey Carrico (Lydia Tackett) of Fancy Farm; a sister, Leslie Albritton of Paducah; and five grandchildren, Taylor Carrico, Carson Carrico, Truitt Terry, Gavin Terry and Sawyer Carrico.
She was preceded in death by her parents.
A memorial mass will be held at 11 a.m. on Monday, March 6, 2023, at St. Jerome Catholic Church in Fancy Farm with Father Darrell Venters officiating. Milner & Orr Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Bardwell is in charge of arrangements.
Visitation will be held from 9 a.m. until the mass time of 11 a.m. at St. Jerome Catholic Church.
Expressions of sympathy may be made to The Wounded Warrior Project, 4899 Belfort Road, Suite 300, Jacksonville, FL 32256.
