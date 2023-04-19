METROPOLIS, Ill — Monica “Monty” Marquiss, 52, of Metropolis, passed away at 9:08 a.m. Friday, April 14, 2023, at the Massac Memorial Hospital.
A Celebration of Life will be held at noon Sunday, April 23, 2023, at the Aikins-Farmer-Loftus-McManus Funeral Home.
Monica worked as a parts specialist with Little Tractor and Equipment Company and was a beloved employee that enjoyed her job. She loved helping people and being outdoors; especially hunting, fishing and camping. Monica enjoyed cooking and grilling, with her Italian chicken being a favorite. She also like to read, crochet and then gift the blankets she made. Monica loved her family and enjoyed spending time with them and her husband, Aaron and is going to be deeply missed by all that loved and knew her.
Monica is survived by her father, Vernon Johnston; mother, Phyllis Hines Jaco; husband of 15 years, Aaron Marquiss; daughter, Cyndi Johnson; son, Bobby Johnson; sister, Lori Klotz (Dewayne); brother, Duane Johnston (Lisa); nephews and niece, Blake Klotz (Erin), Westley Klotz (Brooke) and Crystalyn Pugh (D.J.); several “greaties”; in-laws, Bob and Shirley Marquiss; sisters-in-law, Ruth Marquiss and Hannah Marquiss.
Visitation will be held on Sunday, April 23, 2023 from 10 a.m. until the celebration of life at noon.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Aikins-Farmer-Loftus-McManus Funeral Home. Online condolences for the family may be made at www.aikinsfarmer-millerfh.com.
