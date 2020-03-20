Monica D. Farr, 39, of Paducah, died Wednesday, March 4, 2020, 5:39 a.m. at University of Louisville Mary & Elizabeth Hospital in Louisville.
She attended Washington Street Missionary Baptist Church and was a waitress at Patti’s Restaurant and Fat Moe’s.
She is preceded in death by her mother, Anita L. Carruthers.
She is survived by her husband, Larry D. Farr; a daughter; Shioneka Farr, of Paducah two grandchildren; her father; Warren R. Priddy of Paducah; step-son, Derek Miller of Atlanta, Georgia; two brothers; Calvin Carruthers and Warren Carruthers both of Paducah; grandmother; Lucille Carruthers Clark of Paducah, several nieces, nephews and cousins.
In compliance with the requirements with Kentucky Funeral Homes set forth by Governor Andy Beshear and the Kentucky Funeral Director’s Home Association all funeral services will be limited to the closet family with private services.
You may light a candle or leave expressions of sympathy online at pettusrowlandfh.com.
Pettus Rowland Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
