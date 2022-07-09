MAYFIELD — Monica Dee Malugin Elliott, 55, of Mayfield, passed away on Tuesday, July 5, 2022, at her mother’s home.
She was a member of First United Methodist Church and a retired employee of the Graves County Circuit Court Clerk’s Office.
Ms. Elliott is survived by her mother, Gail Barclay Williams of Mayfield; her maternal grandmother, Eloise Barclay of Mayfield; one daughter, Kaitlyn Paige Elliott of Louisville; one brother, Brent (Michelle) Williams of Mayfield; and one sister, Jill (Jeff) Whitaker of Hickory.
She was preceded in death by father, Richard Malugin; and stepfather, Michael Williams.
A memorial service will be held at a later date.
Byrn Funeral Home in Mayfield is in charge of arrangements.
