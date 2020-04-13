The Agenda is a listing of government meetings today.
Graves Fiscal Court — 4 p.m., Facebook Live @Graves County Fiscal Court or http://gravescountyky.com.
McCracken Fiscal Court — 5 p.m., https://bit.ly/McCrackenFiscalCourt or Comcast channel 11.
Hickman City Council — 5 p.m., https://bit.ly/HickmanCityCouncil
Concord Fire Protection District — 6 p.m., call 270-559-2366 for connection information.
Fulton City Commission — 6 p.m. call 270-472-1320 for connection information
Fulton Fiscal Court — 9 a.m., call 270-236-2594 for connection information.
Hardin City Council — 6 p.m., call 270-437-4361 for connection information.
Mayfield City Council — 6 p.m., Facebook Live @mayfieldky.gov or http://mayfieldky.gov, or Spectrum channel 381
Metropolis (Ill.) City Council — 7 p.m., conference call 832-831-2424 using PIN 169552.
