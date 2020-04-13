The Agenda is a listing of government meetings today.

Graves Fiscal Court — 4 p.m., Facebook Live @Graves County Fiscal Court or http://gravescountyky.com.

McCracken Fiscal Court — 5 p.m., https://bit.ly/McCrackenFiscalCourt or Comcast channel 11.

Hickman City Council — 5 p.m., https://bit.ly/HickmanCityCouncil

Concord Fire Protection District — 6 p.m., call 270-559-2366 for connection information.

Fulton City Commission — 6 p.m. call 270-472-1320 for connection information

Fulton Fiscal Court — 9 a.m., call 270-236-2594 for connection information.

Hardin City Council — 6 p.m., call 270-437-4361 for connection information.

Mayfield City Council — 6 p.m., Facebook Live @mayfieldky.gov or http://mayfieldky.gov, or Spectrum channel 381

Metropolis (Ill.) City Council — 7 p.m., conference call 832-831-2424 using PIN 169552.

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In