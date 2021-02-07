The Agenda is a listing of government meetings today.
• Arlington City Council — 5 p.m., City Hall.
• Calvert City Council — 5:30 p.m., City Hall.
• Concord Fire Protection District — 6 p.m., call 270-559-2366 for instructions attend meeting.
• Fulton City Commission — 6 p.m. City Hall.
• Graves Fiscal Court — 4 p.m., online, https://bit.ly/GravesFiscalCourt.
• Hardin City Council — 6 p.m., City Hall.
• Hickman City Council — 7 p.m. City Hall.
• Kuttawa City Council — 7 p.m., online, call 270-388-7151 for instructions to join meeting.
• Mayfield City Council — 5 p.m., City Hall.
• McCracken Fiscal Court — 5 p.m., district courtroom D, main floor.
• Metropolis (Ill.) City Council — 7 p.m., council room, City Hall.
• Historical Architectural Review Commission (HARC) — 5:30 p.m., Commission Chambers, second floor, City Hall.
