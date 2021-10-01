LA CENTER — Mona Yarbrough Atherton, 63, of La Center, died Wednesday, Sept. 29, 2021, at the Ray & Kay Eckstein Hospice Care Center.

She was the director of the Marshall County Senior Citizens Center until she retired. She was a member of Southland Baptist Temple.

She is survived by her husband, Larry Atherton; three daughters, Stephanie Young of Hickory, Monica McIntosh of Lovelaceville, and Jessica Stokes of Bandana; one son, Mitchell Atherton of Champagne, Illinois; three sisters, Vyra Campbell, Myra Stice, and Carol Sheperd; 13 grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by one sister and two brothers. Her parents were Vernon and Elizabeth Wofford Gamble.

Friends may call from 5 — 8 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 1, 2021, at Milner & Orr Funeral Home of Paducah.

A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 2, 2021, at Milner & Orr Funeral Home of Paducah with Jimmy Franks and Greg Jones officiating.

Burial will follow the funeral service at Woodlawn Memorial Gardens.

Memorial donation may be made to Martha’s Vineyard, 1100 N 12th St, Paducah, KY 42001.

