Mollie Marie Adams, 91, of Paducah, was welcomed to her Heavenly home on Thursday, April 22, 2021, at Jackson Purchase Medical Center.
Mollie was born in Ballard County on March 12, 1930, to Maxwell Duke Elliott and Ruby Ethel (Arrington) Elliott. She was a member of the First Baptist Church of Calvert City. Mollie worked in retail as a manager of the Dollar Store. She enjoyed crocheting and quilting, making quilts for her son, grandchildren, and many other family members.
Those left to cherish Mollie’s memory include her son, Michael Adams (Barbara Jean) of Paducah; two grandchildren, Michael Adams (Teri) of Paducah and Bryan Adams (Lee Ann) of Iuka; four great-grandchildren, Haley Papps, Chaney Adams, Candice Overby, and Dalton Adams; and six great-great-grandchildren.
She was greeted in Heaven by her husband of 73 years, Eugene Adams; her parents, Maxwell and Ruby Elliott; an infant son, Bryan Adams; and three brothers, James Elliott, Louis Elliott, and Roy Elliott.
A visitation will be held from noon to 2 p.m. Tuesday, April 27, 2021, at Milner & Orr Funeral Home of Paducah.
A funeral service will be at 2 p.m. on Tuesday, April 27, 2021, at Milner & Orr Funeral Home of Paducah with Rev. Bob Martin officiating.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of donations made in memory of Mollie Adams to the Upward Sports Fund at Lone Oak Baptist Church, 3601 Lone Oak Road, Paducah, KY 42003.
We appreciate your help in maintaining state-mandated COVID-19 restrictions. This includes wearing a mask and maintaining a minimum of six feet of distancing within our facility at all times.
During this difficult time, you may show your support by joining the "Hugs from Home" program, where your message will be attached to a balloon in the chapel to remind the family of your love and support.
You can send a message to the family and light a candle at www.milnerandorr.com.
