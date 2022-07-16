EDDYVILLE — Mollie Pearl Riley Farley, 79, of Eddyville, died at 6:02 p.m. Wednesday, July 13, 2022, at Landmark of Kuttawa in Lyon County.
She was a dietician at Kentucky State Penitentiary and a Sunday school superintendent at Eddyville United Methodist Church.
She was preceded in death by husband, James Smothermon. Her parents were her parents Perry Russell Riley and Sallie Davis Riley.
She is survived by two sons TT Smothermon of Eddyville, John Farley of Lexington; four grandchildren James Russell Smothermon of Eddyville, Shirley Ann Colley of Eddyville, Charlotte Farley of Lexington, Harrison Farley of Lexington; and two great grandchildren.
Services will be 1 p.m. Saturday, July 16, 2022, at Dunn’s Funeral Home in Eddyville with Rev. Steve McVay officiating and burial immediately follow in Hickory Grove Cemetery in Old Eddyville.
Friends may call from 11 a.m — 1 p.m. Saturday at Dunn’s Funeral Home in Eddyville.
