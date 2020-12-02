FANCY FARM — Modell Hayden, 87, of Fancy Farm, died at 3:47 p.m. Sunday, November 29, 2020, at the Countryside Healthcare Center in Bardwell.
Modell was a member of the Beulah Baptist Church and was a U.S. Army veteran.
Survivors include his two daughters, Gayle (Ronny) Glisson of Mayfield and Paula (Sid) Thomas of Clinton; a sister, Barbara Sue (Don) Kilcoyne of Mayfield; five grandchildren, Michael Glisson, Julie Ivie, Daniel Glisson, Betsy Hopwood and Allie Thomas; and six great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Anna Marie Hayden; and his parents, Avery Curtis and Lois Cornelia (Wilson) Hayden.
Private family services will be held on Wednesday at the Brown Funeral Home in Mayfield. Rev. Ian Carrico and Rev. Robbie Courtney will officiate. Burial will follow in the Beulah Community Cemetery.
The Brown Funeral Home of Mayfield is in charge of the arrangements.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions to; Beulah Community Cemetery, c/o Donald Courtney, 630 St. Rt. 1748, Fancy Farm, KY 42039.
