CALVERT CITY — Modean Driver, 93 of Calvert City, passed away on Thursday, Sept. 7, 2023, at Marshall County Hospital in Benton.
Her parents were Chester Paul Davis and Bessie (Allen) Davis. She was the wife of the late Robert Driver.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
We have used your information to see if you have a subscription with us, but did not find one. Please use the button below to verify an existing account or to purchase a new subscription.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content. Please use the button below to manage your account.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Welcome! We hope that you enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for signing in! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Checking back? Since you viewed this item previously you can read it again.
CALVERT CITY — Modean Driver, 93 of Calvert City, passed away on Thursday, Sept. 7, 2023, at Marshall County Hospital in Benton.
Her parents were Chester Paul Davis and Bessie (Allen) Davis. She was the wife of the late Robert Driver.
She was the cafeteria supervisor at Calvert City Elementary and North Marshall Middle Schools. She was a wonderful cook and enjoyed being able to stay home to take care of her four grandchildren. She was a proud member of Calvert City Church of Christ for 73 years.
She is survived by her son, Dennis Driver of Benton; grandchildren, Brent Driver, Andrea Livingston, Wesley Cunningham, Scott Cunningham; and three great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 72 years, Robert E. Driver; daughter, Peggy Cunningham; a half brother; and a sister. Her parents were Chester Paul Davis and Bessie (Allen) Davis.
A funeral service will be at 2 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 12 in the Chapel of Collier Funeral Home, with Lance Cordle and Jared Green officiating.
Burial will follow at Marshall County Memory Gardens in Benton.
Friends may call 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Tuesday, at the funeral home.
Memorial contributions may be sent to: West Kentucky Youth Camp, 301 Youth Camp Road, Marion, KY 42064.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.
We have used your information to see if you have a subscription with us, but did not find one. Please use the button below to verify an existing account or to purchase a new subscription.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content. Please use the button below to manage your account.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.