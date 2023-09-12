CALVERT CITY — Modean Driver, 93 of Calvert City, passed away on Thursday, Sept. 7, 2023, at Marshall County Hospital in Benton.

Her parents were Chester Paul Davis and Bessie (Allen) Davis. She was the wife of the late Robert Driver.

Service information

Sep 12
Visitation
Tuesday, September 12, 2023
10:00AM-1:00PM
Collier Funeral Home
211 West 5th Street
PO Box 492
Benton, KY 42025
Sep 12
Funeral Service
Tuesday, September 12, 2023
1:00PM
Collier Funeral Home
211 West 5th Street
PO Box 492
Benton, KY 42025
