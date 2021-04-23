LA CENTER — Mitchell W. Chandler, 59 of La Center, passed away Monday morning, April 19, 2021, at Baptist Health Paducah.
Mitchell had a passion for fishing, riding his Harley, and spending time with his family. He loved each of his boys (Young Men) in his own way and he adored his grandchildren.
He is survived by his parents, Elbert Wayne and Judy Chandler of La Center; his wife, Theresa and their sons, Tyler Chandler of La Center; sons, Brandon Chandler and his wife Nicole of Sikeston, Missouri, Jesse Chandler (Carly Whipple) of Fulton, Erik Chandler of Oscar; two grandchildren, Kasey and Katie Jo Chandler; one brother, Rod Chandler and his wife, Michelle of La Center.
Mitch is preceded in death by his first wife, Margaret Chandler; grandparents, Jr. and Nellie Stevens and Letha Cooper.
Visitation was after 11 a.m. Wednesday, April 21, 2021, at Morrow Funeral Chapel in La Center.
Funeral services were at 1 p.m. Wednesday at Morrow Funeral Chapel with Rev. Billy Dale Crabtree officiating. Interment will follow at Oscar Community Cemetery.
Messages of condolence for the family may be sent to morrowfuneralchapel.com.
