BENTON — Mitchell Eddie Turner lost his battle with cancer on Sunday, Oct. 17, 2021. He passed away in his home surrounded by loved ones.
A Benton native, Mitchell was born on Jan. 15, 1966, to parents Eddie and Patsy Turner and was preceded in death by sister Angie Maze. He is survived by parents, Eddie and Patsy Turner; sister, Pam Jarrett; son, Jared Turner (Sarah); daughter Jocelyn Craddock (Jason); and four grandchildren, Cooper, Alivia, Abel and Conrad.
A hard working man and a man of character, Mitchell was always quick with a smile and his sense of humor would light up any room. He was a loving father, grandfather, brother and son who cared for his family, loved the outdoors and enjoyed hunting.
Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 20, 2021, in the chapel of the Collier Funeral Home, Benton. Joe Ed Brooks and Brad Walker officiating.
Interment will follow the service in the Union Ridge Cemetery in Benton.
Friends may visit with the family between the hours of 5 — 8 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 19, 2021, at Collier Funeral Home.
