Mitch Bloom, 60, of Paducah, died Saturday, Dec. 31, 2022, at his home. He was born the son of the late Raymond L. Bloom and Bernardine Yoor Bloom. He was the owner and operator of Four Rivers Electric, Inc. He was of the Christian faith.
Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Friday, Jan. 6, 2023, at Keeling & Goodman Funeral Home in Paducah. There will be no funeral service. Cremation will follow.
In addition to his mother, he is survived by his wife, Tana Bloom of Paducah; his daughters, Michelle Mullins (Zachary) of Pine Top and Samantha Marberry (Josh) of Paducah; his brothers, John Bloom (Deborah) of Boston, Perry Bloom of Kannapolis, North Carolina, and Matthew Bloom of Abingdon, Maryland; his sister, Bernardine Grauer (Tim) of Kitty Hawk, North Carolina; his grandson, Conner Mullins; several nieces and nephews. He is also survived by his brothers-in-law: Gary and Randall Neihoff.
In addition to his father, he was preceded in death by his brother, Phillip Bloom.
Keeling & Goodman Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
