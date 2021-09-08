“Miss Vickie” Gilland, 65, of Eddyville, left this life surrounded by friends and family at 3:50 p.m. Monday, Sept. 6, 2021. She was the first kindergarten teacher at Lyon County Elementary School. After teaching for 34 years, she retired from Lyon County Schools.
Miss Vickie had served on the Lyon County Library Board, started a Breast Cancer Support group and worked with the American Cancer Society’s “Reach for Recovery” program in western Kentucky. She was a proud member of Hebron Baptist Church in Lyon County.
Survivors include her husband of 41 years, Steve Gilland, Eddyville; two sons, Evan Gilland, Murray and Grant Gilland, Eddyville; two brothers, Rodney Bennett & wife, Susan and Tim Bennett; and several nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Harold Clifton “Teenie” Bennett and Ramona Rowland Bennett; and one brother, Joe Bennett.
Visitation will be from 1-4 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 9, 2021, at Hebron Baptist Church. Funeral services will be at 4 p.m. at the church with Rev. Terry Davis officiating. Burial will follow in Hebron Cemetery.
Lakeland Funeral Home of Eddyville is in charge of arrangements. The family has requested that all visitors consider wearing a mask when attending the services.
Memorial contributions may be made to the American Cancer Society, P.O. Box 42040 Oklahoma City, OK 73123.
You may light a candle or leave a message for the family at: www.lakelandchapel.com.
