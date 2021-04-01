Minnie Sue Prince Ward, 93, of Paducah, passed away March 26, 2021, at Providence Pointe nursing home.
Sue was born on Dec. 2, 1927, in Paducah, to the late James Prince and Lola Frances Barnett Dukes Prince.
Surviving are her children, William Ward Jr., Donald Ward, Natalie Ward Barnes (Bobby); grandchildren, Sandy Ward O’Bryan (Johnny), Jennifer Barnes Hopper (Richard), Gregory Barnes (Steven), Timothy Barnes (Danielle), Michael Ward (Missy), Jim Ward (Pam), Carolyn Ward Riggs (Todd); great-grandchildren, Austin Hresko, Craig Ward, Dyver O’Bryan, Dawson Barnes, Nathan Hopper, Lindsey Hopper, Wyatt Barnes Oakley Barnes, Hudson Barnes; and many nieces and nephews.
Preceding Sue in death was her spouse of 72 years, William Charles Ward; brothers, Paul Dukes, James Earl Prince; and sisters, Frances Snyder and Mary Miller.
Sue was of Baptist faith. She worked at Florsheim Shoe Co. for over 40 years and was still working when the company closed. She had many pursuits in her life. She enjoyed collecting dolls and depression glass. She especially liked helping her grandchildren and great grandchildren with their schoolwork.
Visitation will be held from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday, April 3, 2021, with the service being held at noon. Rev. Jack Russell will be officiating the service, with internment to be held after the service at Maplelawn Park Cemetery.
Expressions of sympathy may take form of contributions to St. Vincent de Paul non-profit thrift store at 2025 Cairo Rd, Paducah KY 42001.
Online condolences may be left at www.lindseyfuneral.com.
Lindsey Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
