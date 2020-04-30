Minnie B. Partin, 86, of Paducah, died on Friday, April 24, 2020, at Murray-Calloway Hospital.
She was of the Catholic faith and had worked for many years as a waitress.
She is survived by a son, Tim Abanatha of Paducah; six grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; and a great-great grandchild.
She was preceded in death by a child, Donna Smith; and four siblings. Her parents were Charles and Effie Marshall (Hayden).
Graveside services for family will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, May 1, 2020, at Mount Kenton Cemetery with Jimmie Cain officiating.
Lindsey Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
