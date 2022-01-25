Minnie Elizabeth “Betty” Bonner, 87, of Paducah, passed away at 3:42 a.m. Friday, Jan. 14, 2022, at Baptist Health Paducah.
Mrs. Bonner was a dedicated wife, (to her late husband) of 49 years and a wonderful mother and homemaker. She was a member of Bellview Baptist Church for more than 20 years.
She is survived by one daughter Terri (Phillip) Barrett, of Paducah; one son, Todd Bonner, of Paducah; four grandchildren, Craig Barrett, Jeremy Barrett, Dustin Barrett and Natasha Redd. She had 12 great- grandchildren, several brothers and sisters; and several nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Marvin Harris Bonner.
A private service was held for her children, grandchildren and great grandchildren with Mike Burks officiating. Burial was held at Woodlawn Memorial Gardens in Paducah.
You may leave a message of sympathy or light a memorial candle at www.hughesfuneral.com.
Hughes Funeral Home of Paducah is in charge of arrangements.
