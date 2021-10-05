HOUSTON — Mina S. Scarborough, 84, passed away on Sept. 28, 2021, in Houston.
Mrs. Scarborough was born in Paducah, Kentucky, on Jan. 3, 1937, during the height of the 1937 flood. Mrs. Scarborough attended Augusta Tilghman High School and Paducah Beauty School then worked as a hairdresser and was owner of Mina’s Hair Salon & the Golden Mirror salon. Mrs. Scarborough was a talented artist and loved to decorate. Mrs. Scarborough loved spending time with her family. Mrs. Scarborough was a member of St. Francis de Sales Catholic Church in Paducah.
Mrs. Scarborough is survived by her daughter, Angela (James Freeman) Keel; her granddaughter, Ashely (Michael) Cromika; her great grandchildren, Gavon Keel Cromika and Grace Elizabeth Cromika; and many beloved nieces and nephews.
Mrs. Scarborough is preceded in death by her father, Henry E. Springer; her mother, Ella B. Dickerson; and stepfather, Edward M. Dickerson; three brothers T.R. (Teddy) Springer, J.B. (Billy) Springer, and William A. (Fonzo) Springer.
Friends may call from 6 — 7 p.m. Thursday, Oct 7, 2021 at Lindsey Funeral Home.
Funeral Mass will be at 11 a.m. Friday, Oct. 8, 2021, at St. Francis De Sales Catholic Church with Gary Clark officiating. Burial will follow at Milburn Cemetery.
Online condolences may be left at www.lindseyfuneral.com.
Lindsey Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
