LA CENTER — Millie Overturff, 76, passed away at Mercy Health — Lourdes Hospital Monday Evening, December 14, 2020.
Millie was a member of First Baptist Church of La Center. She had retired from Life Care of La Center where she was employed as a cook. Millie loved to read and spending time with her children and grandchildren.
She is survived by one son, Anthony Christopher Buckman (Bobbi) of Clarksville, Tennessee; two daughters, Tina Jones of Paducah and Tracy Babb (Barry) of La Center; three brothers, Norman Scott of La Center, James Scott of Greenville, South Carolina, and Kenneth Scott of Madison, Wisconsin; one sister, Roberta Bass of Paducah; eight grandchildren,
David Buckman,
Nick Buckman,
Chase Buckman, Lindsay Allen (Neil), Cody Jones, Jordan Babb, Jade Babb,
and Jillian Babb; and five great-grandchildren.
Millie was preceded in death by two sisters, Mattie Terrell and Helen Munn, a son-in-law, Kevin Jones, and her parents, Gassie and Mildred Day Scott.
Funeral Services will be at 2 p.m. Thursday, December 17, 2020, at Morrow Funeral Chapel. Interment will follow at Mt. Pleasant Cemetery.
Visitation will be from noon until funeral time at 2 p.m. at Morrow Funeral Chapel.
We appreciate your help in maintaining state mandated COVID-19 restrictions. This includes wearing a mask and maintaining a minimum of 6 feet distancing within our facility at all times.
Messages of condolence may be left for the family at morrowfuneral
