BENTON — Millicent Conley, 87, of Benton, died Saturday, Jan. 23, 2021, at Mercy Health — Lourdes Hospital in Paducah.
Born Wednesday, May 31, 1933, in Worland, Wyoming, she was the daughter of the late Joseph Edward Smith and the late Millicent Lura (Young) Smith.
She was a teacher at Gilbertsville Elementary for 13 years and at Calvert City Elementary for six years before retiring from Christian Fellowship School. She was a volunteer at H.O.P.E. Clinic in Benton and a member of Christian Fellowship Church.
She is survived by her husband of 68 years, Charles Conley of Benton; sons, Terry Conley of Laramie, Wyoming, Bill Conley (Michaelyn) of Spartanburg, South Carolina, and Tim Walker of Benton; daughters, Valerie Conley of Benton and Deanne Turley (Stephen) of Zagreb, Croatia; sister-in-law, Peggy Smith of Powell, Wyoming; grandchildren, Chana Conley, Ashley Davis (Will), Evan Conley (Chloe), Hunter Conley (Christine), Rachel Harris (Adam), Bethany Halbert (Caleb), Luke Turley (Tricia), April Smith (Sean), Randi Walker and Trent Walker; and 17 great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents, and brother, Edward Smith.
A funeral service will be at 1 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 29, 2021, at Collier Funeral Chapel, located at 211 West 5th St., Benton, KY 42025 with the Rev. Richie Clendenen officiating.
A private burial will take place at Marshall County Memory Gardens.
The family will receive friends from noon to 1 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 29, 2021, at Collier Funeral Home.
Memorial contributions may be sent to: H.O.P.E. Clinic, P.O. Box 645 Benton, KY 42025.
