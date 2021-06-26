LOUISVILLE — Milidean Reid Sawyer died peacefully at Baptist Health Louisville, Louisville, Kentucky, on June 22, 2021.
She was born April 23, 1928, in Symsonia, to Clay Irvin Reid and Nina Gertrude McGuire Reid, both of whom predeceased her.
She attended Symsonia High School and Murray State University, where she received a BA in education, and an MS in education. She was a member of Sigma Sigma Sigma sorority at Murray State University.
She was a dedicated school teacher in the Paducah City School System for 40 years, and a faithful member of Fountain Avenue United Methodist Church for over 70 years. She loved gardening, was an avid reader, and above all else, loved raising her three daughters and doting on her beloved grandchildren, especially on annual beach trips to Destin with the entire family together. She was a bright and shining light with many friends and will be greatly missed.
She was predeceased by her husband, John William Sawyer, of Paducah; her daughter, Joan Elizabeth Sawyer Thacker, of Louisville, and grandson, William McGuire Vanderwerp, of Louisville.
She was also predeceased by her siblings, Howard V. Reid, Ruth Reid Frizzell, Rex Richard Reid, Claudine Reid Lyles, Clay Marshall Reid, Dorothy Reid Simmons, and Claud Thomas Reid.
She is survived by her daughters, Diane Reid Sawyer Bologna (Bill), of New Orleans, Louisiana, and Jill Dee Sawyer Vanderwerp (Mark), of Louisville; son-in-law, Perry Thacker (Beth), of Louisville. She is also survived by her grandchildren, Katherine Reid Bologna, New York, New York, Benjamin Clay Bologna (Lauren), San Francisco, California, Leah Sawyer Vanderwerp Walton (Reese), Louisville, Caroline Sarah Bologna, New York, New York, Reid Wesley Thacker (Olivia), Louisville, Clay Morris Thacker, Louisville; and great-grandchildren, Sawyer Lee Thacker, Wesley Reid Thacker, and Eliza Jane Walton, all of Louisville; sister-in-law, Dr. Nancy Sawyer, Birmingham, Alabama, and numerous nieces and nephews.
A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, July 6, 2021, at Christ Church United Methodist, 4614 Brownsboro Road, Louisville. Visitation will be before the service at 10 a.m. Tuesday at the church.
Expressions of sympathy may be directed to Gilda’s Club Kentuckiana, 2440 Grinstead Dr, Louisville, KY, 40204; or to Fountain Avenue United Methodist Church, 300 Fountain Ave., Paducah, KY, 42001.
Condolences may be expressed online at www.archlheady
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.