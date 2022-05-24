Milford “Gaga” Davis Brown, 97, of Paducah, died Sunday, May 22, 2022, at Southgate Nursing Home in Metropolis, Illinois.
She is survived by her daughter, Amy Brown Hicklin, of Paducah; her son, John Hal Brown, Jr. of Katy, Texas; granddaughters, Bethany Chase of Charleston, South Carolina, and Shelby Forn of Los Angeles, California; and two great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her late husband, John Hal Brown, Sr. Her parents were Fred and Bea Davis.
A private graveside service at Mt Kenton Cemetery will be held at a later date.
Expressions of sympathy may be made to Salvation Army at salvationarmyusa.org.
Milner & Orr Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Paducah is in charge of arrangements.
You may leave a message, light a candle or share a “Hug from Home” at www.milnerandorr.com.
