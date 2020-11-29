Mildred Wright Potts, 86, of Memphis, Tennessee, formerly of Paducah, passed away at 1:22 p.m. on Sunday, November 22, 2020, at her home.
Mildred retired from her career as a home economist for the Ballard County Ag Extension Office after 25 years of service. She was a former member of Broadway Church of Christ in Paducah and, after moving to Memphis, she became a member of Church of Christ at White Station.
Mildred loved University of Kentucky basketball. She was a volunteer for the the American Quilter’s Society and Paducah Ambassadors. She was an active resident of the Kirby Pines Retirement Community, where she lived.
She is survived by her daughter, Diane Collins and husband, Jerry, of Memphis; one son, Brian Potts and wife, Rhonda, of Sun City West, Arizona; four grandchildren, Ben Collins and wife, Jennifer, Clark Collins, Jenna Sangkam and husband, Johnny, and Justin Potts; and five great-grandchildren, Scarlett Collins, Addison Collins, Magnolia Collins, Beau Sangkam and Blake Sangkam.
A private family funeral service is scheduled at Milner & Orr Funeral Home of Paducah. Burial will follow at Woodlawn Memorial Gardens in Paducah.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of a donation to a charity of choice.
During this difficult time of COVID-19, people may show their support by joining the “Hugs from Home” program, where your message will be attached to a balloon in the chapel to show love and support for the family. People may go to www.milnerandorr.com to share a hug, leave the family a message or light a candle.
