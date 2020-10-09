PRINCETON — Mildred Thorp Beck, 85, of Lyon County, passed away on Tuesday, October 6, 2020 at Baptist Health Paducah.
She was a homemaker and self-employed business owner. She was of the Pentecostal faith, pioneered many churches with her husband, was known for her love of gospel music and was a noted performer with the Chuck Wagon Gang, Dottie Rambo, Wendy Bagwell and others.
Survivors include one daughter, Paula Martin of Murray; two sons, Tim Beck of Lyon County, David S. (Nancy) Beck of Louisville; eight grandchildren, Matthew D. (Caitlin) Beck of Jeffersonville, Indiana, Allison (Matthew) Dudgeon of Jacksonville, Florida, Natalie (Andrew) Raines of Louisville, Ricky (Ashley) Martin of Savannah, Georgia, Kenny (Leann) Martin of Henderson, Jacob (Tiffany) Martin of Almo, Patrick Martin of Murray, Joey (Cheyenne) Martin of Aurora; nine great-grandchildren, Savanah Raines, Atticus Martin, Isla Martin, Addylynn Martin, Skylynn Martin, Easton Martin, Jackston Martin, Kyle Martin, Colton Martin; several nieces and nephews.
Mildred was preceded in death by her husband, Sanford Paul Beck; her parents, James S. and Euna Williamson Thorp; three sisters, Lavern Thompson, Lucy Elizabeth Thorp and Pauline Cummins; two brothers, James E. “Shag” Thorp and Harold Thorp; great-grandson, Isaac Martin; son-in-law, Richard Martin.
Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. on Saturday, October 10, 2020, at Morgan’s Funeral Home with Rev. Jimmy Eaves officiating. Burial will follow in New Bethel Cemetery in Lyon County.
Visitation will be held from noon until service time on Saturday, October 10, 2020, at Morgan’s Funeral Home.
Charitable contributions may be made in Mildred’s memory to New Bethel Cemetery, c/o Rodney White, 1808 US Highway 641 N, Eddyville, KY 42038.
During this difficult time, you may show your support by joining the “Hugs from Home” program where your message will be attached to a balloon in the chapel to remind the family of your love and support at www.morgansfuneralhome.com. All Hugs need to be received by 5 p.m. on Friday, October 9, 2020.
You may light a candle or leave a message with the family at www. morgansfuneralhome.com.
