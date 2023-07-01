CASEYVILLE, Ill. — Mildred Strong, 99, Caseyville, formerly of Mayfield, died Friday, June 30, 2023, morning in Shiloh.

Arrangements were incomplete at Brown Funeral Home in Mayfield.

Service information

Jul 3
Graveside Services
Monday, July 3, 2023
10:00AM
Sharon Baptist Cemetery
3586 St. Rt. 303
Mayfield, KY 42066
