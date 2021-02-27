BENTON — Mildred Sirls, 94, of Benton, died at 12:38 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 24, 2021, at Providence Point Healthcare in Paducah.
Mrs. Sirls was employed as a nursing assistant by Dr. Paul Schaper. She was a member of Maple Spring United Methodist Church.
She is survived by a daughter, Sandy Donohoo of Paducah; a son, Barry N. Sirls of Texas; four grandchildren, Kyle Donohoo, Corey Donohoo, Brian Sirls and Jamie Sirls; and four great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her husband, B.D. Sirls.
Graveside services will be at 11 a.m. Monday, March 1, 2021, at Marshall County Memory Gardens with the Rev. David Garrett officiating.
Friends may call from 10-10:45 a.m. Monday at Collier Funeral Home.
The family requests that expressions of sympathy take the form of contributions to Maple Spring United Methodist Church, 9721 US-68, Benton, KY 42025; or Marcella’s Kitchen, P.O. Box 272, Benton, KY 42025.
