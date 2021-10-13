METROPOLIS, Ill. — Mildred “Millie” Wolfe, 88, of Metropolis, passed away Sunday, Oct. 10, 2021, at Baptist Health Paducah.
Graveside services will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, Oct. 15, 2021, at Metropolis Memorial Gardens with Rev. Keith Tilford officiating. Friends are asked to meet at the cemetery.
Millie was a member of the First Christian Church in Metropolis where she served on the board, sang in the choir, was a member of CWF, and took pride in participating in the yearly Christmas Bazaar the church held. In her earlier years, she worked several secretarial jobs in Metropolis, then worked for several doctors in the Paducah area. Most recently, she had worked at Four Rivers Pharmacy. Millie was an avid drawer, quilter and worker of puzzles. Before the passing of her husband, Wally, they spent many years enjoying camping at Canal Campground by Kentucky Lake.
Millie is survived by her son, Steve Wolfe and wife Gayla; daughter, Patti Gregory and husband Donny; eight grandchildren, Justin Wolfe (Mandy), Daniel Wolfe (Beth), Melanie Talbert (Ryan), Michael Gregory (Connie), Ansley Ellis (John), Jade Wolfe (Corey Robinson), Jacob Wolfe (Kennedy), Grace Wolfe (Eli Rose); 12 great- grandchildren; six great-great-grandchildren; one sister, Betty Klein; one nephew she called her second son, Dwight Atkison (Robin); several other nieces and nephews; and dear friend, Marilyn Moore.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Ottis and Bertha Wiseman; husband of 61 years, Wallace O. Wolfe; great-grandson, Lane Wolfe; and three sisters, Roberta Atkison, Margaret Roe, and Norma Jean Krahn.
Memorials may be given in lieu of flowers to First Christian Church Chairlift Fund, 420 Catherine St., Metropolis, IL 62960. Condolences may be left online at www.aikinsfarmer-millerfh.com.
Arrangements are entrusted to Aikins-Farmer-Loftus-McManus Funeral Home.
