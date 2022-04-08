BENTON — Mildred Malone Nichols, 94, of Benton, passed away at Baptist Health Paducah, surrounded by her family on Saturday, April 2, 2022.
She was born on May 8, 1927, in Benton to her late parents, Orb and Lalah Hill Malone. A beautician by trade for years, Mildred shared her knowledge with others by teaching classes
in the cosmetology field. She later embarked on a journey as assistant coordinator in the GED program, helping others obtain higher standard of education and credits for high school equivalency. A member of Mount Carmel United Methodist Church, she also served her congregation as a board member.
Beloved Mom and Gran, Mildred leaves behind two daughters, Sharon Nichols and husband, Dick, of Fort Myers, Florida; Carlette Howell of Pensacola Beach, Florida; two sons, James Nichols and wife, Holly, of Metairie, Louisiana, David Nichols of Murray, Kentucky; 10 grandchildren; 22 great-grandchildren; and many great-great-grandchildren.
In addition to her parents, Mildred
was preceded in
death by two brothers, Tom and Titus Malone; and one infant brother.
A memorial
service will be held at 1 p.m. on Saturday, April 9, 2022, at Filbeck-Cann Funeral Home of Milner and Orr.
Visitation will be held from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday, April 9, 2022, at Filbeck-Cann Funeral Home of Milner and Orr.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of donations to Mt. Carmel United Methodist Church, 1950 Big Bear Highway, Benton, KY 42025 or to the American Cancer Society, P.O. Box 42040, Oklahoma City, OK 73123.
You may share a “Hug from Home” leave a message or light a candle for the family at filbeckandcann.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.