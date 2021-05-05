MAYFIELD — Mildred Lucille Tucker, 90 of Mayfield, passed away at 7:16 p.m. Thursday, April 29, 2021, at the Mercy Health-Lourdes Hospital in Paducah.
She was a member of the Pryorsburg Baptist Church, and a retired paper carrier for the Mayfield Messenger.
Mrs. Tucker is survived by her son, Stan (Tammy) Tucker of Mayfield; daughter, Sonja (Stanley) Clark of Mayfield; daughter, Kay (Jon) True of Water Valley; son, Don (Mary Jane) Tucker of Mayfield; and daughter, Kelly (Mark) Mays of Wingo; one sister, Delta Shelton of Pembroke; 11 grandchildren, Janey (Ronnie) Lock of Water Valley, Michael (Samantha) Clark of Mayfield, Jason Tucker of Mayfield, Darin (Christina) True of Lone Oak, Jeremy (Casie) Tucker of Mayfield, Jeff (Jessica) Tucker of Mayfield, Shannon (Julie) Tucker of Ashburn, Virginia, Derik True of Hazel, Rhiannon (Dusty) Hart of Hickory, Teddy Mays of Lexington, and Jenny Mays of Wingo; 18 great-grandchildren; and 15 great-great-grandchildren also survive.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Lloyd Tucker, Jr.; one sister, Flossie Thomas; one brother, Les Wilson; grandson, Sean Clark; great-great-grandson, Christian Perez; parents, N. Lester & Azzie Forrester Wilson.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, May 8, 2021, at the Brown Funeral Home in Mayfield with Rev. Marshall Ivey officiating. Burial will follow in the Rozzell Chapel Cemetery. Friends may call from 5-8 p.m. on Friday, May 7, 2021, at the Brown Funeral Home in Mayfield.
Her grandsons will serve as pallbearers.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the St. Jude Children’s Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
