Mildred Louise Schneider, 83, of Paducah passed away at 12:20 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 22, 2021, at Baptist Health in Paducah.
Ms. Schneider was a receptionist in the medical field and a member of New Hope Cumberland Presbyterian Church in Paducah.
She is survived by her son, Brad Schneider and wife Cindy of Paducah; daughter, Kay Brasher and husband Donnie of Parsons, Tennessee; one brother, Stevie Johnson and wife Rita of Hernando, Mississippi; one sister, Patricia Neal of Independence, Mississippi; four grandchildren, Derek Bowman, Richlyn Rushing, Derek Schneider, Dylan Schneider; several nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Charles Schneider; parents, Joe Allen Johnson and Ada Louise (Williams) Johnson; one sister, Betty Blue; two brothers, Michael Johnson, David Johnson.
There will be no service or visitation held at this time.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions made to New Hope Cumberland and Presbyterian Church Cemetery Fund, 7680 New Hope Church Road, Paducah, KY 42001.
You may also leave a message of sympathy or light a memorial candle online at www.hughesfuneral.com.
Hughes Funeral Home of Paducah is in charge of arrangements.
