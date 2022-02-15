Mildred Louise Moseley, 102, of Paducah, died on Feb. 9, 2022, at Baptist Health Paducah.
Mildred had a passion for shoes and sold them at Jean’s in downtown Paducah for over 25 years. She was a member of Margaret Hank Cumberland Presbyterian Church and later attended Lebanon Methodist Church. She was an avid bingo player at the Moose Club, and loved showing off her fancy shoes dancing on riverboat excursions.
Mildred is survived by her daughter, Gayla Page; four grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; and two nieces, Gina Noss and Karen Smith.
Preceding Mildred in death is her husband, Ray Moseley; her parents, Halford and Myrtle Young; one son, Jerry Moseley; and one brother, William “Buddy” Young.
A funeral service will be held at noon Wednesday, February 16, 2022, at Maplelawn Park Cemetery in the mausoleum with Rev. Randy Forrester officiating. Friends may visit the family an hour preceding the service. A reception will follow the service.
Lindsey Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
