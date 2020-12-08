UNION CITY, Tenn. — Mildred Louise Mercer, 94, of South Fulton, passed away on Friday, December 4, 2020, at Obion County Nursing Home in Union City.
Louise was born in Garfield on April 18, 1926, to the late Grover and Nellie Bruner.
She and her husband, Earl, spent many years in Decatur, Illinois.
She retired as a cashier from the Jewell Tea Company’s Eisner Grocery in Decatur. Before her marriage to Earl in 1948, she taught elementary school in Breckinridge County after attending Western Kentucky University.
She was a member of Fulton First United Methodist Church, where she was active in leadership of the United Methodist Women. She also served as an at-large member of the Church Council. She served as chairperson and member of the Twin Cities C.A.R.E. community aid organization. Her hobbies included quilting and preserving garden products.
She is survived by her daughter, Janet Gossum (Mike); son, Kenneth Mercer (Pamela); granddaughters, Sara Johnson (Marc), Natalie Lyndon (Nicholas); grandsons, Michael Gossum (Katherine), Kyle Mercer, Evan Mercer, and Grant Mercer; great grandsons, Davis Lyndon, Luke Lyndon and Marshall Gossum; and one great granddaughter, Stella Gossum.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 61 years, James Earl Mercer; brothers, William Bruner, Ralph Bruner and Herman Bruner; and sisters, Pearl Robinson, Matilda Marr, Lucy Jackal and Katherine Basham.
A graveside service will be held Monday, December 7, 2020, at Obion County Memorial Gardens in Union City, Tennessee. A celebration of life service will be held at a later date. We do ask that you wear a mask for the services for Mrs. Mercer.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions to Fulton First United Methodist Women at P.O BOX 1386, Fulton, Kentucky 42041 or Twin Cities C.A.R.E. at 140 Broadway Street, South Fulton, Tennessee 38257.
