DAWSON SPRINGS — Mildred L. Lipford, 72, of Dawson Springs, died Dec. 10, 2021 at her home.
Mildred was born April 3, 1949 to the late Lloyd Morath and Elsie Morath-Huber. She enjoyed crocheting, gardening, canoeing, card games, board games and working puzzles.
She is survived by three daughters, Deanna Lynn Wright of Mena, Arkansas, Karen J. (Harold Wayne Stewart) Lipford, of Paducah, Crystal Lipford-Monaghan, of Dawson Springs; sisters, Martha Innelli, of Vero Beach, Florida, Dorothy Black, of Dayton Beach, Florida; five grandchildren, Suzy Traylor, Carrie Monaghan, Gabby Childers, Jamie Dillion Traylor, Erick D. Wright. great-grandchildren, Christopher Luke Childers, Freyja Lauraetta Vie Walker.
She was preceded in death her husband, Richard C. Lipford; sisters, Catherine Hiller and Mary Muller; brother, Marty Conran.
Funeral services will be private.
