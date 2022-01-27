BENTON — Mildred L. Crouse, 95, of Benton, died on Friday, Jan. 21, 2022, in Estero, Florida.
Mrs. Crouse was born in Benton, on Oct. 5, 1926, to the late Bern Lovett and Lala (Hill) Lovett. Mrs. Crouse retired from Fisher-Price and was a member of Hickory Grove Church of Christ.
In addition to her parents, Mrs. Crouse was preceded in death by her husband, Maurice Crouse; four sisters, Mary Nimmo, Madelene Collie, Mavis Golightly, and Kitty Cope; and by four brothers, Roy Lovett, Hill Lovett, Wayne Lovett, and Leon Lovett.
Mrs. Crouse is survived by two daughters, Pam Smith and husband Mike, and Gwenith Wyatt and husband David, all of Benton; one son, Roger Crouse, of Murray; one sister, Betty Henson, of Benton; two brothers, Pat Lovett and wife Beverly, of Benton, and Joe Lovett, of Mayfield; six grandchildren, Chris Smith and wife Theresa, of Benton, Austin Wyatt and wife Amy, of Benton, Halee Musser and husband Nathan, of Murray, Jimmy Crouse and wife Trish, of Benton, Lisa Dick and husband Grant, of Murray, Lorri Schwettman and husband Craig, of Murray; 11 great- grandchildren, Bradley Smith, Kaylee Wyatt, Carter Wyatt, Cade Musser, Cohen Musser, Justin Crouse and wife Kristen, Megan Roberts and husband Brent, Erin Moore and husband Benji, Whitley Wilson and husband Thomas, Taylor Lovett and husband Elliot, and Logan Parker and wife Jacline; as well as 11 great-great grandchildren, Kennedy and Grayson Crouse, Riley, McKinley, and Silas Moore, Jack, Annie, Luke, and Emmie Wilson, and Peyton and Emma Roberts.
A funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 30, 2022, at J.H. Churchill Funeral Home and Cremation Services. Bradley Smith and Luke Puckett will officiate, grandsons will serve as pallbearers, and burial will follow in the Coles Campground Cemetery. Visitation will be from 4 — 8 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 29, 2022, at the J.H. Churchill Funeral Home and Cremation Services.
Expressions of sympathy can be made to Potters Children’s Home and Family Ministries, 2350 Nashville Road, Bowling Green, KY 42101.
