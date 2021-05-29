Mildred Jones

LOUISVILLE — Mildred Margretta Coleman Jones, 90, of Louisville, formerly of Paducah, died at 5:15 a.m. Monday, May 24, 2021, at her daughter’s home.
She was a caregiver and united with the St. Stephen Baptist Church in Louisville and was a former member of Harrison Street Missionary Baptist Church in Paducah.
She is survived by two daughters, Patricia Walker of Cortland, Ohio, and Sandra White of Louisville; one sister, Evelyn Dockins of Edgewater Park, New Jersey; three grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; and several nieces, nephews and cousins.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Tommie Jones; three sisters; and one brother. Her parents were Verney and Emma Elizabeth Coleman Jones.
Services will be at noon Saturday, May 29, 2021, at Pettus-Rowland Funeral Home with the Rev. James L. Hudson officiating. Burial will follow in Oak Grove Cemetery.
Friends may call from 11 a.m. until the funeral hour Saturday at the funeral home.
You may leave online condolences or light a candle in memory at pettusrowlandfh.com. The service will be livestreamed on the Pettus-Rowland Funeral Home, LLC Facebook page.
Pettus-Rowland Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
