Mildred Hendon, fondly known by friends and family as “Ninnie”, 98, of Paducah, died Sunday, March 12, 2023, at Baptist Health Paducah. She was born the daughter of the late Robert Clark, and the late Alva Smith Clark. She retired from the Lone Oak School District and shortly thereafter began a second career at the Small Friends Daycare, where she provided loving care to many children of the community for over twenty years. She enjoyed being a part of the Tuesday Lunch Bunch, she was an avid reader and loved to work word search puzzles. She was a Kentucky Colonel. She was also a charter member of Faith Missionary Baptist Church in Paducah.
Funeral services will be 1 p.m. Wednesday, March 15, 2023 at Faith Missionary Baptist Church located at 5321 Blandville Rd., Paducah, KY. with Harold Draper officiating. Burial will follow in Woodlawn Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be 5 — 8 p.m. Tuesday, March 14, 2023, at the church, and from 11 a.m. — 1 p.m. Wednesday, March 15, 2023, at the church. Keeling & Goodman Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
