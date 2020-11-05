BENTON — Mildred Elizabeth Burdette Hiter, “Millie” to everyone who knew her died peacefully on Tuesday morning, the 3rd of November, 2020. Millie was born in Owensboro, Kentucky, on April 6th, 1946 to Marion Lee Burdette and Imogene Corley Burdette and graduated from Owensboro High School with the class of 1964. She attended Murray State University where she met her future husband, Tom Hiter of Fairdealing. The two married upon his return from Viet Nam in 1970.
Millie “came home” to Marshall County when they retired from the Army in 1989. Her favorite “hobby” was making jellies, jams, and preserves for exhibition at the County Fair, and her kitchen walls were plastered with shadowboxes full of ribbons. Several are Grand Champion ribbons, and some are Kentucky State Fair. An avid volunteer, Millie was a Cub Scout and Girl Scout Leader. Here, she served on the Habitat for Humanity Board of Directors, the Marshall County Adult Education and Literacy Board of Directors, and the US Post Office Advisory Council.
Her main interest, outside her family, was History and Genealogy. She was a Life Member of the National Society of Daughters of the American Revolution. She served in the Kentucky Society, DAR as State Organizing Secretary, State Historian, two terms as District Director, and State Chair of numerous committees. In the past, she had been a member of the Tennessee and Maryland Societies, before coming home to Kentucky. She attended both State and National conventions every year for many years. She was the Organizing Regent of the Clarks River Chapter of the DAR, and worked for many years with the Children of the American Revolution, of which she was named Honorary Senior State President in 1998. At the time of her death, Millie was serving as the Kentucky State Chair of the DAR Community Service Award Committee. She edited a well-received book on the history of the Kentucky DAR, The Kentucky Society Daughters of the American Revolution First One Hundred Years 1881-1991.
Millie belonged to Southern Dames of America, was an associate member of the United Daughters of the Confederacy and was a pending member of Colonial Dames of America.
Millie Hiter is survived by her husband of fifty years, the Rev’d Dr. T.Y. Hiter of Fairdealing, three children, Thomas Young Hiter II, wife Kristi of Texas, Charles Lee Hiter, wife Dottie of Cadiz, daughter, JeanEllen Melton, husband Jonathon of Lexington, and several grandchildren. She is also survived by one sister, Nancie Darby of Texas.
She was an active member of Christ Chapel Anglican Church in Fairdealing, and had served on the Diocesan Advisory Council of the Diocese of South and Ozarks, the United Episcopal Church of North America.
A memorial service is planned for Thursday, the 5th of November, 3:00 p.m. at Christ Chapel Anglican Church with interment to follow in the Hiter Family Cemetery.
The family has requested that in lieu of flowers, any desired gifts be made to Clarks River Chapter, DAR, for donation to Hindman Settlement School, a DAR school in eastern Kentucky that was a favorite project of Millie’s, c/o Judy James, 445 Cambridge Shores Drive, Gilbertsville, KY 42044.
