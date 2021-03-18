MAYFIELD — Mildred Francis Barnett, 88, of Mayfield, died at 1:15 a.m. Tuesday, March 16, 2021, at Mayfield Nursing & Rehab Center.
She was a member of the First Baptist Church in Mayfield and was a retired bookkeeper.
Survivors include three daughters, Sabrina Watkins of Clarksville, Tennessee, Donna Soares of Hillsburg, Ontario, and Nanette Emerson of Mayfield; two sons, Harvey Barnett III of Wingo, and James “Nick” Barnett of Des Moines, Iowa; two sisters, Shirley Rowton and Cynthia Colson, both of Paducah; a brother, Bill Triplett of Paducah; 17 grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren; and 10 great great-grandchildren.
Mrs. Barnett was preceded in death by her husband, Harvey P. Barnett Jr.; a daughter, Claudia Pearson; two brothers; two sisters; and a granddaughter. Her parents were Claude and Bertha (Sheridan) Triplett.
Memorial services will be at noon Thursday, March 18, 2021, at First Baptist Church of Mayfield with Dr. Wes Fowler officiating.
Friends may call after 10 a.m. Thursday at the church.
Brown Funeral Home of Mayfield is in charge of arrangements.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.