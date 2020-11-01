ST. DENIS — James Michael “Mikey” Courtney II, 40, of St. Denis, died at 3:44 p.m. Thursday, October 29, 2020, at his home.
He was a member of the St. Denis Catholic Church.
Survivors include his son, Blake Courtney of Bardwell; mother, Bobbi Courtney of Kevil; father, Michael Courtney of St. Denis; and a sister, Amy Courtney of Boston, Massachusetts.
Private family services will be held with Chrispin Oneko officiating. Burial will be in the St. Denis Cemetery.
The Brown Funeral Home of Mayfield is in charge of arrangements.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions to: Alzheimer’s Association, Greater Kentucky and Southern Indiana Chapter, Kaden Tower, 6100 Dutchmans Lane Suite 401, Louisville, KY 40205-3284
