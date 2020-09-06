Mikel Marie (McKernan) Fields, 84, of Paducah, passed away peacefully at her home at 1:53 p.m. Wednesday, September 2, 2020.
Mikel was born in Detroit, Michigan on June 27, 1936. She worked as an administrative assistant at Paducah Community College for over 20 years. After her retirement, she began traveling overseas with each one of her children to experience being one-on-one as adults. After her children experienced the joy of other countries, she offered her grandchildren the same opportunity to travel abroad. Memories were plentiful and after each trip, she was given a scrapbook that made the awesome times come to life.
After traveling overseas, Mikel and Ray began their annual trips to Florida. They stayed on the beach in Lido Beach. It was there that she discovered her love of shells; every color, shape, and size. She was lovingly named “the shell lady.”
One of Mikel’s greatest gifts was volunteering at the McCracken County Detention Center, St. Thomas More Catholic Church, Paducah Cooperative Ministry, Lourdes Hospital, and St. Vincent DePaul. Each of these ministries gave back to the people in the community.
Mrs. Fields is survived by her loving husband of 62 years, Ray Fields; her three daughters, Susan Loos (Kevin) of St Charles, Missouri, Carol Cochran of Troy, Illinois, and Jackie Story of Paducah; her son Larry Fields (Galen) of Boise, Idaho. Her 10 grandchildren, Jon (Annie) Loos, Jessi (Jack) Bangert, Luke, Carly, and Issac Cochran, Tori, Alyssa, and Nick Story, Nate Williamson, and Sofie Fields.
Mrs. Fields was preceded in death by her parents, John and Caroline McKernan; a sister, Shirley Cassidy; two brothers, Gene McKernan and Pat McKernan; and grandson Joe Williamson.
A funeral mass is scheduled for 11 a.m. Tuesday, September 8, 2020, at St. Thomas More Catholic Church with Father Brad Whistle officiating.
Visitation will be held from 10-11 a.m. on Tuesday, September 8, 2020, at St. Thomas More Catholic Church.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions to Paducah Cooperative Ministry, 402 Legion Dr., Paducah, KY 42003, or St. Vincent de Paul Society, 2025 Cairo Road, Paducah, KY 42001.
We appreciate your help in maintaining state mandated COVID-19 restrictions.
During this difficult time, you may show your support by joining the “Hugs From Home” program by 5 p.m. Monday, where your message will be attached to a balloon in the chapel to remind the family of your love and support.
