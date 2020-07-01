KEVIL — Mike Vaughn, 69, of Kevil, passed away on Monday, June 29, 2020, at Baptist Health Paducah.
Mike was a God-fearing man who loved singing gospel music. He loved his wife and children unconditionally and his grandchildren did no wrong. He was a compassionate, loving husband, father, and pawpaw. He was an honest, loyal, and pure-hearted man; all the things that were pure and loving.
Mike was a retired supervisor from local area convenience stores and a member of Christ Community Church. In his free time, he enjoyed farming and cooking with his children and grandchildren.
Surviving is his wife of 44 years, Jackie Vaughn of Kevil; his three children, Casey (Jason) Westfall of West Paducah, Keri (Anna) Vaughn-Doom of Lone Oak, Clayton (Samantha) Vaughn of Kevil; one brother, Tony Vaughn of Wickliffe; his stepmom, Barbara Scott; and three grandchildren, Carson Westfall, Landon Vaughn, Blakelee Vaughn-Doom; and several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Walter Gene Vaughn and Carol Mathis.
Funeral services will be at 1 p.m. on Thursday, July 2, 2020, at Lindsey Funeral Home with the Rev. Tim Turner officiating. Burial will follow at Berkley Cemetery in Columbus.
Friends may visit the family from 11 a.m. to service hour on Thursday at the funeral home.
Online condolences may be left at www.lindseyfuneral.com.
Lindsey Funeral Home of Paducah is in charge of arrangements.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.