Mike Swift, 86, of Paducah, died on Thursday, April 8, 2021, at Ray & Kay Eckstein Hospice Care Center.
Mr. Swift worked for WPSD-TV and was of the Presbyterian faith.
He is survived by his wife, Virginia Swift; a son, Giovanni Day; and two grandchildren.
His parents were Marion V. Swift and Helene Hawke.
Friends may call from 2-4 p.m. Saturday, April 10, 2021, at Lindsey Funeral Home.
Lindsey Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
