Mike Stepter, 59 of Metropolis, passed away at 12:53 a.m. on July 14, 2021, at Mercy Health — Lourdes Hospital in Paducah, KY. He was born on Oct. 7, 1961, in Paducah, KY to William and Joyce (Lauderdale) Stepter.
A funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. on Tuesday, July 20, 2021 at the Aikins-Farmer-Loftus-McManus Funeral Home in Metropolis with Bro. Jeff Trovillion officiating.
Mike attended Franklin Elementary School and Metropolis Community High School and graduated in 1979. In 1995, he married Kandi Sandusky and they had two children, Drake and Brooke. Drake was born in 1996, and Mike proudly guided him through the game of golf that led Drake to his success today. Brooke followed after in 2001. Mike was her best friend, a partner in crime, and spitting image. She will forever be, daddy’s little girl”. He and Kandi divorced in 2008 and on May 20, 2017, Mike married Jennifer Griffey. With this union, he gained two bonus children, Mark, and Matthew Mizell.
Mike coached youth basketball in Massac County for over 20 years and loved working with children. He spent the last year working his dream job at Metropolis Elementary School as a para-professional. He loved hunting, fishing, golf, his prized camo Jeep, and his beloved dog, Ridi. Mike is remembered for the love he had for his family, being selfless, caring, funny, positive, kind, free-spirited, and for his love of Rock n’ Roll.
Mike leaves behind his wife, Jennifer Stepter; son, Drake Stepter; daughter, Brooke Stepter; bonus sons, Mark and Matthew Mizell; siblings, Danette (Lee) Knoth, Jodi Searles, Darron (Amy) Searles, Tony (Beth) Stepter, Billy (Heather) Stepter, and Candi (Shane) Vinson; stepfather, Gerald Searles; in-laws, David, and Sandy Griffey; nieces and nephews, Jessica Gentry, Joseph Knoth, Austin Searles, Tyler Searles, Carter Searles, Ella Searles, Andrea Rigsby, Cayleigh Stepter, Elijah Stepter, Seth Stepter, Lucas Stepter, Emily Stepter, Haylee Stepter, Trenton Stepter, Brylee Stepter, Isaac Rogers, Tabitha Rogers, and Kaleb Rogers; special cousin, Jamie Morse; lifelong best friends and running buddies, Sam Burkhart and Brian Porter and his “adopted: son, Sam Farley.
He was preceded in death by his father, William Stepter, and his mother, Joyce Searles.
A visitation with the family will be held Monday evening, July 19, 2021, from 5 o 8 p.m. at the Aikins-Farmer
-Loftus-McManus Funeral Home.
In lieu of flowers, the family would be appreciative of donations to help cover medical and funeral expenses. You may mail your donations c/o Loftus-McManus Funeral Home P.O. Box 760, Metropolis, IL 62960 or to give online and leave condolences visit www.aikinsfarmer
/Mike-Stepter.
