BENTON — Mike Flack, 45, of Benton died at 7:59 a.m. on May 7, 2020, at his residence.
He was born in Waxahachie, Texas, on Jan. 9, 1975, to Bruce and Laura Wike Flack.
He is survived by his wife of 23 years, Kayla Anderson Flack; his parents, Bruce and Laura Flack; one son, Camden Flack; and one sister, Susanne Lavigne.
In compliance with health and public safety directives, the funeral arrangements will be private.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of donation to American Cancer Society, 952 Fairview Ave. No. 4, Bowling Green, KY 42101.
Filbeck-Cann Funeral Home of Milner & Orr is handling the arrangements.
