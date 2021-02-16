KIRKSEY — Mike Brunn, 85, of Kirksey, died at 11:50 a.m. Sunday, Feb. 14, 2021, at his residence.
Mr. Brunn was born Nov. 26, 1935, in Romania to the late Michael Brunn and Sussana Neudofer Brunn. He was also preceded in death by his wife, Pat Brunn; and a brother, Martin Brunn. He served his country in the United States Marines.
He is survived by his sons, Christopher Brunn and Michael Brunn; sisters, Susie Hogue, Kathy Lowery, and Sophie Ford; brothers, John Brunn, George Brunn, and Albert Brunn; three grandchildren, Emily Brunn, Elizabeth Brunn, and Nicholas Brunn; and four great grandchildren, Peyton, Paisley, Morgen, and Faron.
No public services are planned at this time.
Online condolences: www.yorkfuneralhome.com.
Blalock-Coleman & York Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.