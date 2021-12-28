BARDWELL — Mickey Maran Turnbow, 63, of Bardwell, died Dec. 23, 2021, at Baptist Health Paducah.
He was a member of Antioch Baptist Church.
He is survived by his wife, Heather Courtney Turnbow; one daughter, Maranda Turnbow, of Bardwell; two sons, Nick Carson, of Bardwell, Brady Carson, of Bardwell; one sister, Shawn Marie Mead, of Paducah; two brothers, Roger Dale Turnbow, of Water Valley, and Douglas Nathan Turnbow, of Paducah; one grandson and several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by one son, William Turnbow; and one brother. His parents were William Russell and Shirley Jean Jones Turnbow.
Services will be held at 1 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 29, 2021 at Milner & Orr Funeral Home of Bardwell with Shane Davenport officiating. Burial will follow at Roselawn Cemetery.
Friends may call from 11 a.m. until the service time Wednesday, Dec. 29, 2021, at the funeral home.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of donations to: American Diabetes Association P.O. Box 7023. Merrifield, VA 22116-7023.
You may leave a “Hug From Home,” a message of sympathy and light a candle at www.milnerandorr.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.