BARDWELL — Mickey Maran Turnbow, 63, of Bardwell, died Dec. 23, 2021, at Baptist Health Paducah.

He was a member of Antioch Baptist Church.

He is survived by his wife, Heather Courtney Turnbow; one daughter, Maranda Turnbow, of Bardwell; two sons, Nick Carson, of Bardwell, Brady Carson, of Bardwell; one sister, Shawn Marie Mead, of Paducah; two brothers, Roger Dale Turnbow, of Water Valley, and Douglas Nathan Turnbow, of Paducah; one grandson and several nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by one son, William Turnbow; and one brother. His parents were William Russell and Shirley Jean Jones Turnbow.

Services will be held at 1 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 29, 2021 at Milner & Orr Funeral Home of Bardwell with Shane Davenport officiating. Burial will follow at Roselawn Cemetery.

Friends may call from 11 a.m. until the service time Wednesday, Dec. 29, 2021, at the funeral home.

Expressions of sympathy may take the form of donations to: American Diabetes Association P.O. Box 7023. Merrifield, VA 22116-7023.

Service information

Dec 29
Funeral Ceremony
Wednesday, December 29, 2021
12:00PM
Milner & Orr Funeral Home of Bardwell
41 US Hwy 51 North
Bardwell, KY 42023
Dec 29
Visitation
Wednesday, December 29, 2021
10:00AM-12:00PM
Milner & Orr Funeral Home of Bardwell
41 US Hwy 51 North
Bardwell, KY 42023
